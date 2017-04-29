Help find pregnant SC teen who went missing

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – 13-year-old Irma Orozco is missing out of Aiken County, SC.

Orozco is five and a half months pregnant and they think she is with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Jose Alcazar.

Police say Orozco was dropped off at her middle school, but never went inside.

Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of Alcazar.

If you have any information about this missing teen, contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

