Missing man’s body found near waterfall at Table Rock Mountain

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Park rangers and rescuers were trying to locate a man who was reported missing when they found his body at the bottom of a waterfall on Table Rock Mountain, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue teams and park rangers are working to get the man off the mountain.

The coroner is also on scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

