MUGSHOTS: 62 arrested in ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’

WAVY Published:
Samantha E. Mullins, Jamar J. Gay, Caleb J. Pantelides, Monica Reid (Photos: Chesapeake City Jail)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says more than 60 people were arrested in a multi-agency warrant sweep called “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

The sweep was carried out on April 19 and April 20.

Sixty-two people with outstanding arrest warrants were taking into custody.

Law enforcement served a total of 87 warrants, which included 48 felonies, 34 misdemeanors, and five summonses.

The operation included one drug-related search, which resulted in three new drug charges being filed.

Officers from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Probation and Parole Office, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service were a part of this operation.

Gallery: Mugshots from Operation Spring Cleaning

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s