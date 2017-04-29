MUGSHOTS: 62 arrested in ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says more than 60 people were arrested in a multi-agency warrant sweep called “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

The sweep was carried out on April 19 and April 20.

Sixty-two people with outstanding arrest warrants were taking into custody.

Law enforcement served a total of 87 warrants, which included 48 felonies, 34 misdemeanors, and five summonses.

The operation included one drug-related search, which resulted in three new drug charges being filed.

Officers from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Probation and Parole Office, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service were a part of this operation.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman shot in Spartanburg Co. A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County.

Section of Laurens Rd. closed until noon Saturday Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.

2017 Mutt Strut happening today in downtown Greenville South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly walk and run kicks off Saturday morning in Greenville.

North Korea test-fires unidentified missile South Korean military: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile; no other details released.

Woman gets 14 years for role in brutal murder with hammer in Laurens A Laurens woman was sentenced to 14 years for her part in covering up the 2003 murder of James Bolt, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.