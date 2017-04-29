NC mom gives birth in convenience store parking lot

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple trying to get to a hospital for the birth of their son ended up at a convenience store for the big event.

WBTV reported (http://bit.ly/2oQgsmU ) the couple was on the way a hospital in Concord shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when they realized they needed to stop at the store in China Grove.

A 911 operator on the phone helped guide them as firefighters arrived.

Bostian Heights Fire Chief Mike Zimmerman and his crew helped with the delivery, allowing the father to cut the umbilical after the boy was delivered. Zimmerman said it was the first delivery for his firefighters.

The 911 operator, Michelle Baughman, said she was a paramedic for 12 years and never handled a delivery, but has now done two on the phone.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman shot in Spartanburg Co. A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County.

Section of Laurens Rd. closed until noon Saturday Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.

2017 Mutt Strut happening today in downtown Greenville South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly walk and run kicks off Saturday morning in Greenville.

North Korea test-fires unidentified missile South Korean military: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile; no other details released.

Woman gets 14 years for role in brutal murder with hammer in Laurens A Laurens woman was sentenced to 14 years for her part in covering up the 2003 murder of James Bolt, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.