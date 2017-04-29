North Carolina Rallies to Defeat Clemson, 5-4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Clemson SID) – The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over No. 3 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (34-10, 16-7 ACC) struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning. Robert Jolly hit the first of his two doubles to score a run, then Clemson added two more runs on a passed ball and Jordan Greene’s sacrifice fly. The Tar Heels (35-9, 18-5 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning on Tyler Lynn’s RBI double.

Seth Beer lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to give Clemson a 4-1 lead, but North Carolina scored four runs on five straight one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zack Gahagan’s sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run.

Brett Daniels (4-0) earned the win, while Josh Hiatt recorded his 13th save of the season. Ryley Gilliam (2-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.