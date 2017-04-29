SC dad gets life for shooting, killing toddler

Timothy Sanders

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of killing his toddler pleaded guilty to murder Friday and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to Fourth Circuit Deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond, Timothy Sanders pleaded guilty to the murder of the 21-month-old girl.

Judge Steven John sentenced him to life in prison for shooting Madison Dolford in the chest in December of 2013. Sanders claims he is the child’s father.

The shooting happened in the front yard while the mother of the child was with the little girl, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The girl’s mother called 911.

The child’s mother, April Dixon, was also charged with murder and conspiracy in reference to the shooting death. The warrant states the conspiracy charge is due to evidence collected at the scene and indicates the couple planned the crime.

Redmond says he was initially seeking the death penalty, but he took it off the table because Sanders has terminal Stage IV lung cancer.’

