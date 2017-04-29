SC dad gets life for shooting, killing toddler

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of killing his toddler pleaded guilty to murder Friday and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to Fourth Circuit Deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond, Timothy Sanders pleaded guilty to the murder of the 21-month-old girl.

Judge Steven John sentenced him to life in prison for shooting Madison Dolford in the chest in December of 2013. Sanders claims he is the child’s father.

The shooting happened in the front yard while the mother of the child was with the little girl, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The girl’s mother called 911.

The child’s mother, April Dixon, was also charged with murder and conspiracy in reference to the shooting death. The warrant states the conspiracy charge is due to evidence collected at the scene and indicates the couple planned the crime.

Redmond says he was initially seeking the death penalty, but he took it off the table because Sanders has terminal Stage IV lung cancer.’

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman shot in Spartanburg Co. A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County.

Section of Laurens Rd. closed until noon Saturday Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.

2017 Mutt Strut happening today in downtown Greenville South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly walk and run kicks off Saturday morning in Greenville.

North Korea test-fires unidentified missile South Korean military: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile; no other details released.

Woman gets 14 years for role in brutal murder with hammer in Laurens A Laurens woman was sentenced to 14 years for her part in covering up the 2003 murder of James Bolt, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.