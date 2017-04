GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the section of Laurens Rd. from Parkins Mill Rd. to Wembley Rd. will be closed until noon so these needed repairs can be completed.

The repair is necessary because the transformer was damaged during a DUI collision.

We will update when the roadway is clear.