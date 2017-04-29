Woman shot in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County according to deputies with the sheriff’s department.

A report filed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department says that their department was called to a home in the 100 block of Pueblo St. around 12:25 a.m. for a shooting.

A deputy at the scene found a woman with at least one gunshot wound in the home. She was taken by EMS to the hospital.

According to the report, a witness gave some information to deputies about what they knew.

Nobody has been taken into custody or identified as a suspect in this shooting. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.