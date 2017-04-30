Austin Hatch, survivor of 2 deadly plane crashes, is engaged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former University of Michigan basketball player who survived two deadly plane crashes in his youth is engaged.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Hatch proposed Friday to 21-year-old Abby Cole during the college’s graduation weekend. MLive.com reports that Cole, a former Wolverines volleyball player, promptly said yes.

Hatch was a Michigan basketball player his freshman year and later a team assistant, but he’s now focusing on academics in the school’s College of Literature, Science & the Arts.

Hatch had just committed to the Wolverines when his father and stepmother were killed in a 2011 airplane crash in Charlevoix, Michigan, that left him in a coma for weeks.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also survived a 2003 Indiana airplane crash that killed his mother, sister and brother.

Hatch’s father was piloting both planes.

More stories you may like on 7News

NC shooting suspect “Danger” turns himself in The suspect in a shooting on April 22nd in Forest City, NC reportedly turned himself in at the Shelby Police Department Saturday.

“Wings for Autism” program takes off at GSP International Airport Going to the airport can be hectic, and even more hectic for families with special needs children. GSP International Airport partnered with …

Woman shot in Spartanburg Co. A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County.

Section of Laurens Rd. closed until noon Saturday Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.