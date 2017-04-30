Boy battling brain cancer becomes police chief for a day

THOMASTON, CT (WCMH) — A young boy battling brain cancer got to see his biggest dream come true, thanks to his local police department.

Nine-year-old Aidan has wanted to be a police officer his entire life, and the police department in Thomaston, Connecticut helped him go one step further by making him police chief for the day.

The day started with a full police escort from Aidan’s home to the station. Surrounded by family and friends, Aidan took chief’s oath.

“He is a true definition of what a warrior is,” said Officer Bart Dealey. “A warrior is a brave soldier by definition, and this is by far the most remarkable young man I had the opportunity to meet.”

Even though Aidan was only chief for a day, his parents say it’s a remarkable gesture that means so much.

“It’s amazing,” Aidan’s mother told WFSB. “Our community has been so supportive from day one. I’m just amazed.”

“He is a very resilient boy. He has been through, like I said, so much with chemo, with proton radiation and it came back,” Aidan’s dad said. “This is his special day.”

When the first selectman of Thomaston asked Aidan if he would uphold the U.S. Constitution, the law and the rules of the Thomaston Police Department, Aidan rose out of his wheelchair to roaring applause.

“I do,” he said.

