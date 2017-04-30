Four Gamecocks Agree to NFL Free Agent Deals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) (April 30, 2017) – Four University of South Carolina football players have agreed to free agent contacts, according to published reports.

Defensive end Darius English signed with the Atlanta Falcons, defensive end Marquavius Lewis agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills, long snapper Drew Williams signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Mason Zandi will get a free agent opportunity with the Los Angeles Chargers.

English, a 6-6, 245-pounder from Powder Springs, Ga., was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele. He led the Gamecocks and tied for fourth in the SEC with 9.0 sacks in 2017, tying for fifth on the school’s single-season list. He also has 57 tackles, a team-leading 13.0 tackles for loss (10th in the SEC), and five quarterback hurries. He finished his collegiate career with 15.0 sacks, tying for ninth in program history.

Lewis, a 6-3, 270-pounder from Greenwood, S.C., started every game in his two-year Gamecock career. He was named one of four permanent team captains. As a senior in 2017, he logged 48 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pair of quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Williams, a 6-2, 215-pounder from Irmo, S.C., appeared in every game for the Gamecocks over the past four seasons. He served as the deep snapper in punting situations in both 2013 and 2014 and added short snapping duties over his final two campaigns. He capped his senior season with fourth-team All-America honors according to Phil Steele.

Zandi, a 6-9, 315-pounder from Chapin, S.C., played in 49 games over his career, including 24 starts. The fifth-year senior started every game at left tackle during the 2017 campaign, after manning the right tackle position as a junior.