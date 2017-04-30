Is this the future of college: Online classes, but no degree

WASHINGTON (AP) – College costs are rising steadily – and more are becoming available online for free.

So some observers are beginning to question the need for a traditional university education. They say it leads to massive student debt and often gives students highly theoretical knowledge.

Now there are alternatives from a series of startups. Choices include boot camps, one- or two-year tracks, and accredited degree programs. Founders say these options will give students a more relevant education in today’s job market – and at a lower cost.

But some experts say betting on a narrow, practical education that’s in demand today may leave students unprepared for the jobs of tomorrow. They also say most applicants still need a university degree from an established institution to get a good job.

