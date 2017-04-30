Man dead after motorcycle crash on Pelham Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that involved a motorcycle happened on Pelham Road, near Boland Court, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 5:57 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man called stating he had found his stolen motorcycle.

Deputies say he then followed the man on his motorcycle to the Kangaroo gas station on Pelham Road.

As the driver of the motorcycle tried to flee the area, he and the man who followed him to the gas station collided, deputies say.

They say the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

NC shooting suspect “Danger” turns himself in The suspect in a shooting on April 22nd in Forest City, NC reportedly turned himself in at the Shelby Police Department Saturday.

“Wings for Autism” program takes off at GSP International Airport Going to the airport can be hectic, and even more hectic for families with special needs children. GSP International Airport partnered with …

Woman shot in Spartanburg Co. A woman was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Spartanburg County.

Section of Laurens Rd. closed until noon Saturday Part of Laurens Rd. in Greenville will be closed until noon Saturday for maintenance to a Duke Power transformer.