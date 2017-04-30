Man dead after motorcycle crash on Pelham Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that involved a motorcycle happened on Pelham Road, near Boland Court, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 5:57 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man called stating he had found his stolen motorcycle.

Deputies say he then followed the man on his motorcycle to the Kangaroo gas station on Pelham Road.

As the driver of the motorcycle tried to flee the area, he and the man who followed him to the gas station collided, deputies say.

They say the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

