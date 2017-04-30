NC shooting suspect “Danger” turns himself in

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in a shooting on April 22nd in Forest City, NC reportedly turned himself in at the Shelby Police Department in Shelby, NC Saturday.

Suspect Devon Hakem Goodlett, 20 of Shelby also goes by “Danger” and is the primary suspect in the shooting of a Forest City man, according to the Forest City Police Department.

Goodlett had a warrant out for his arrest, which included the charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The suspect was given a $75,000 secured bond and transported to the Rutherford County jail.

The victim is in stable condition at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

SEE PREVIOUS: Help find suspect in Forest City shooting