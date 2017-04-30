Teen killed in Greenville Co. crash after SUV flips

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA-TV) — One teen died in a crash early Sunday morning, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Jamikus Fitzgerald Jackson, 16 of Greenwood.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on US-25, about 12 miles south of Greenville.

Troopers say a 19-year-old, from Greenwood, was driving with four other people in a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver was heading south, ran off the side of the road, and hit a tree which caused the SUV to flip over.

The victim was sitting in the third-row backseat when he was ejected during the crash. Troopers say that he was not wearing a seat belt.

One other passenger was injured and transported to the hospital.