VIDEO: Mom pulls gun on son’s barber

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — It’s one thing to be unhappy with a haircut.

It’s another to pull out a gun on the barber.

But that’s what happened earlier this month at the All State Barber College in Cleveland. Surveillance video shows a mom confronting the barber who’s cutting her 7-year-old son’s hair. The woman tells the barber-in-training he’s taking too long.

The woman briefly sits back down before returning a couple minutes later, whipping out a black Glock pistol from her purse.

Barber College instructor Marilyn Medina witnessed the whole thing, and helped convince the woman to calm down and put the gun away.

“When she took out her gun, she said, ‘I’m allowed to carry a concealed weapon. I have a license to carry,’ but then another student said there is no reason for you to bring it out,” Medina said.

The woman got her son and left the shop fast. Police still don’t know who she is.

The incident lasted just seconds, but it left a long-lasting impression on these students just trying to focus on their futures.

