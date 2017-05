SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – There was a $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Simpsonville, according to the lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Sav-Way #206 on South St.

It was for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 22 – 23 – 24 – 45 – 62 PB 5

The lottery says the person who bought the ticket paid an extra $1 to double their $50,000 prize.