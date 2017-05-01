67 pounds of marijuana found in casket at Arizona checkpoint

TOMBSTONE, AZ (AP) – Border Patrol agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona say they have found 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.

Agency officials say a hearse carrying the casket was stopped Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone.

They say a canine unit was brought in after the hearse driver gave inconsistencies in his story.

The drug-smelling dogs alerted agents despite several bags of manure that had been placed inside the casket in an attempt to conceal the marijuana odor.

Border Patrol officials say the seized marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $33,000.

They say the 28-year-old driver was arrested and is facing narcotics smuggling charges.

Authorities say the man is a U.S. citizen. His name still hadn’t been released by Monday.

