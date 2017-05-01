Clemson Drops To Sixth In Coaches Poll

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers checked in at No. 6 in this week’s USA Today coaches poll and remained in the top 10 in the other polls. Clemson (34-11, 16-8 ACC) was ranked No. 8 by D1Baseball, No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 10 by Baseball America. It marked the ninth week in a row Clemson was ranked in the top 10 of at least one of the polls and 19th consecutive week ranked in the top 25 dating to 2016.

After taking five days off for final exams, Clemson plays the first two games of the three-game series this week against Nevada. Game one is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.