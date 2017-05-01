Clinton HS vandalized, $2,200 damage reported

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Clinton High School was vandalized on April 28, according to police.

Officers say they went to the school after an alarm went off.

They say the building had been painted and chalked with various slang and messages directed at the school.

Toilet paper was strewn across the ground and several areas were wrapped in plastic warp and trash and litter was all over the ground.

They checked the doors and the handles were covered with what they think was maple syrup.

Several hallways were vandalized with flour paint and other trash.

Graffiti was also on the walls and doors referencing gang signs, according to the report.

Profanity was found painted on bathroom walls and mirrors and trash cans overturned.

Can of anchovies were all over the floor and doors had been barricaded with tables and tied off with yarn.

One classroom had all the tables and desks overturned and the computers and TV board were vandalized with flour and maple syrup.

The report estimates the damage at $2,200.