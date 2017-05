OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One lane of southbound I-85 is blocked after an early morning crash in Oconee County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports at least one person was hurt in the crash at mile marker 3 around 5:35 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch says a camper overturned and a couple other vehicles were reported to be in the crash.

