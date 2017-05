ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says an Anderson Co. deputy was hurt in a crash Monday morning.

Investigators say the deputy was traveling south on Clemson Blvd. when a driver in and SUV failed to yield the right of way and they crashed.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The SUV driver was trying to make a left-hand turn and was hit by the deputy.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield.