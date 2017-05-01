Facebook “10 bands” post originator shocked at its popularity

By Published:
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

ROCHESTER, NY (WSPA) – The man who originated a new Facebook game is shocked how popular it has become.

Tommy Casserino works in music production. He says tuesday he wrote a post asking friends to list ten concerts they’ve seen. It also has to include one fake one, and friends have to guess which one it is. He shared the post with friends and it has since gone worldwide.

“I thought it was something fun to do. I’m not trying to annoy anybody,” Casserino said. “I think I did serve a purpose in some way. I just wanted to change something. I didn’t think it would change it like this.”

Not everyone digs the phenomenon. The ten bands post clogged Facebook news feeds for days but Casserino says he’s fine with that.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s