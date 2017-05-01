Facebook “10 bands” post originator shocked at its popularity

ROCHESTER, NY (WSPA) – The man who originated a new Facebook game is shocked how popular it has become.

Tommy Casserino works in music production. He says tuesday he wrote a post asking friends to list ten concerts they’ve seen. It also has to include one fake one, and friends have to guess which one it is. He shared the post with friends and it has since gone worldwide.

“I thought it was something fun to do. I’m not trying to annoy anybody,” Casserino said. “I think I did serve a purpose in some way. I just wanted to change something. I didn’t think it would change it like this.”

Not everyone digs the phenomenon. The ten bands post clogged Facebook news feeds for days but Casserino says he’s fine with that.