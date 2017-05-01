Firefighter hurt, dog rescued from house fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire on Ross Street, according to the Parker Fire District.

A call came in at about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The firefighter suffered a minor injury to his hand when the ceiling of the home collapsed.

One dog was rescued from the fire, according to Parker Fire District.

The fire is still under investigation, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in that investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

76K attend Spring Fling in Spartanburg 76,000 people attended Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg this past weekend, according to the city.

Man in white van: ‘I’d love to rape you little girl’, says Union report Police say they are looking for a man in a white van that possibly tried to kidnap a female in Union.

“Sloppy” postage, pregnancy test lead to discovery of “Pink” bust suspects GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Investigators say pregnancy tests, handmade labels and a postage mishap led them to a Greenville pair that now …

Mom speaks out after son falls off Greenwood Co. school bus A Greenwood County elementary student fell from a moving school bus on the way home from school, and the whole thing was caught on camera. N…

Clinton HS vandalized, $2,200 damage reported One classroom had all the tables and desks overturned and the computers and TV board were vandalized with flour and maple syrup.