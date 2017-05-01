Firefighter hurt, dog rescued from house fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire on Ross Street, according to the Parker Fire District.

A call came in at about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The firefighter suffered a minor injury to his hand when the ceiling of the home collapsed.

One dog was rescued from the fire, according to Parker Fire District.

The fire is still under investigation, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in that investigation.

