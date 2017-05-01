Fmr. SC State Trooper accused of child sex crime

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A former South Carolina State Trooper has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The SC Law Enforcement Division says 23-year-old Michael Harrison Perrotta was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt- victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive- second degree.

According to the arrest warrant, Perrotta engaged in sexual battery with a 13-year-old girl between June 2016 and July 2016 in Batesbug in Saluda County and in Leesville in Lexington County.

The girl told details of the incidents to several witnesses and during a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate.

Perrotta was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count. The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is handling the case.