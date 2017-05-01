I-85 road work starts in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A construction project could cause traffic headaches on Interstate 85.

Crews began work on the two-year project Sunday night.

People traveling in either direction of I-85 in Spartanburg County will be impacted. The road work is from mile marker 69, or Business 85, to mile marker 77. One lane of traffic will be closed in both directions.

Crews are working to make the stretch of road smoother and safer.

The closure will be in effect for the foreseeable future. Drivers can use Business 85 as an alternate route.