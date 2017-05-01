Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs on Tuesday

(WFLA/WSPA) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be selling subs for just $1 on Tuesday.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s Customer Appreciation Day. The dollar subs will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2 at participating locations.

The deal only applies to customers who visit the restaurant. Delivery subs will still be full price.

At least 8 Upstate locations are taking part in the fun.

You can learn more and check if the deal is available at your Jimmy John’s location by visiting the company’s website.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man in white van: ‘I’d love to rape you little girl’, says Union report Police say they are looking for a man in a white van that possibly tried to kidnap a female in Union.

“Sloppy” postage, pregnancy test lead to discovery of “Pink” bust suspects GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Investigators say pregnancy tests, handmade labels and a postage mishap led them to a Greenville pair that now …

Mom speaks out after son falls off Greenwood Co. school bus A Greenwood County elementary student fell from a moving school bus on the way home from school, and the whole thing was caught on camera. N…

Clinton HS vandalized, $2,200 damage reported One classroom had all the tables and desks overturned and the computers and TV board were vandalized with flour and maple syrup.

1 dead, several injured in Univ. of Texas stabbing, 1 in custody One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.