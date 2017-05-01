Last 2 captured on breaking & entering charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – All four people have been arrested on breaking and entering charges in Henderson Co., according to deputies.

Two of the suspects were arrested in mid-April. The last two who were on the run have been captured.

They are Michael Kyle Snyder and Justin Tyler Hayes.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Dec. 14 on Triple Creek Drive in Hendersonville.

A tip led to an investigation and charges, according to deputies.

The following people have been charged:

• Kayla Michelle Avilla, age 26 of 911 Ashley Lane in Hendersonville, was arrested on charges of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering and Possession of Stolen Property. Avilla was arrested on April 16, 2017 and released from the Henderson County Jail under a $2,000.00 secured bond.

• Miranda Jean York, age 27 of 90 Goode Drive in Mills River, was arrested on charges of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering and Possession of Stolen Property. York was arrested on April 19, 2017 and released from the Henderson County Jail under a $4,000.00 secured bond.

• Michael Kyle Snyder, age 24, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He is in jail under a $40,000 bond.

• Justin Tyler Hayes, age 25, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He is in jail under a $20,300 bond.