Louisiana teachers accused of bullying elementary school student

(WSPA) — Two teachers in Louisiana are accused of having a student bullied by classmates.

Investigators say Anne Marie Shelvin threatened to fail students and not help them with classwork unless they bullied the 11-year-old student. Shelvin also allegedly told the victim to “go and kill yourself.”

Teacher aide Tracy Gallow is accused of intimidating the bullied student after Shelvin was reported to authorities.

Investigators say Gallow pushed, pulled and yelled at the victim.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with sheriff’s deputies after complaining to the school board. According to an incident report, the bullying had been going on for several months.

The alleged crimes happened at Washington Elementary School in Washington, Louisiana.