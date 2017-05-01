Man arrested in Norris Ridge Apts. shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has arrested and accused of shooting a man at Norris Ridge Apartments, according to Spartanburg Police.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on April 28.

Police say a man was shot once in the upper torso.

Ladraycus Rashand Davis, 24, of Norris St. has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say he was arrested around noon by SLED in Anderson.

