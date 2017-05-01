Man in white van: ‘I’d love to rape you little girl’, says Union report

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Police say they are looking for a man in a white van that possibly tried to kidnap a female in Union.

A woman at Fairforest Apartments told them she was taking out the trash wither her 1 year-old nephew and a white van was parked beside the dumpster.

She said a man that may have been in his late 40’s to early 50’s started talking to her.

The man got out of the van, approached them and said “I would love to rape you little girl,” according to the woman.

She said she ran back into the building and the can drove off down the alley toward N. Gadberry St.

Officers were in the area, but didn’t locate a white van.

Police are still investigating.