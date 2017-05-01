Man threatens ‘Don’t make me rape you’, says woman

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A woman says a man assaulted her in a motel room and told her “don’t make me rape you,” according to a report from the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she and William “Bill” Prince, 41, were returning from a location in Whitmire on 4/28.

She told deputies Prince was drinking and she asked him to let her drive and he refused.

She then asked him to let her get a motel room so they would be safe and out of the car.

After they got the room, she says Prince got irate with her, because she said she wouldn’t sleep with him.

She told deputies he held her down on the bed doing things to her with his mouth.

She kept telling him “no” and he was hurting her, according to the report.

She says she got up and he threw things at her, grabbed her by the hair, causing her neck to hurt.

Prince took her cellphone and hid it in the car, according to the victim.

She told deputies Prince was drinking very heavily and the fighting with her went on all night until he left around 8:30 a.m.

She said Prince told her once during the night, “Don’t make me rape you.”

Prince is charged with Assault and Battery with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct.

