Man threw stolen gun in trash can outside of Spring Fling, say police

Spartanburg Police arrested a man Friday night outside of Spring Fling, after they say officers watched him throw a gun away in a trash can.

After police caught the man, they realized the gun was stolen and that the suspect had outstanding warrants.

Brian Edwards was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a weapon, armed robbery, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Officers noticed Edwards walking with a firearm near the library on South Church Street. Officers went to approach Edwards when he ran, to which they say he threw a firearm into a trash can at the corner of Broad and S Church St.

Other officers apprehended Edwards, while they examined the firearm which came back as stolen.

The weapon was stolen from an armed robbery in March, according to Spartanburg County Deputies.

A man called deputies on March 26th at a Chesnee Highway Waffle House, to report being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told deputies that two men robbed him of his Iphone and his gun.

Edwards has not received a bond.