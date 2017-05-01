Mom speaks out after son falls off Greenwood Co. school bus

GREENWOOD CO, SC (WSPA) – A Greenwood County elementary student fell from a moving school bus on the way home from school, and the whole thing was caught on camera. Now, his mom is demanding answers from the district.

Eight year old Jaquez White Fell out the side emergency door of a school bus on April 7th.

According to an incident report, Jaquez’s backpack caught the latch on the emergency door causing it to open.

Jacqueline White, Jaquez’s mom, says thankfully her son walked away from the fall with minor scrapes. This is something she says shouldn’t have happened at all.

“For him to be happy one minute, just playing with his friend and then out the door the next, I’m like no way,” she says.

The assistant superintendent with District 52 says there’s an alarm that’s supposed to go off when an emergency door is opened. White says she never heard the alarm while watching the video. The assistant superintendent says the alarm on the bus was working, but over the children’s voices, it may have been hard for the bus driver to hear.

“For him to lean over to that door, and it just crack open further and further and further, that has nothing to do with him as a child. If the door was secure, and even if the alarm was working, he would’ve never fell out of it,” White says.

The school district says they conducted an investigation into the incident, as did law enforcement. After their investigation of the actions of the bus driver, the district took “appropriate personnel action.”