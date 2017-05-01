Mom with small kids robbed at truck stop in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A mom with small kids says she was robbed outside the Pilot truck stop on Highway 11 in Spartanburg Co. on 5/1 around 12:30 a.m.

The mom told deputies she drove her tractor-trailer to the truck stop with her kids to get some food.

When they got back a man in a dark hoodie confronted her and asked for the bag she had that had a wallet and food they just bought.

She said the man left through the field and didn’t see where he went because she was focused on getting her kids into the cab and out of danger.

