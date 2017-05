Westside rebounded from an opening 11-4 loss with a 9-4 victory in the night cap to defeat Riverside for the district championship in the 5A upper state playoffs.

It was one of the few are baseball or softball playoff games in the area that wasn’t postponed.

The girls soccer playoffs got underway and Riverside scored twice within the first five minutes of their 5A match against Woodmont and rolled to a 9-0 win.

Riverside faces Dorman in round two.