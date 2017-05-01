Murder suspect found on Asst. Chief’s porch, SLED investigating

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a murder suspect was arrested at the home of Laurens Assistant Police Chief Chrissie Cofield.

On April 8th, deputies from Greenville County received intel that Shacorey Jeter, the suspect in a deadly shooting on White Horse Road earlier that morning, was in Laurens County.

According to a report from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted deputies in apprehending Jeter on Amethyst Way. Jeter was found with several other people on the front porch of the home, that belongs to Chrissie Cofield, according to deputies.

An unkown quote from the incident report states, “I was going to turn him in, I just went to the office to get a phone number.”

Greenville County originally investigated why Jeter was at that residence, but has since turned the case over to SLED.

Cofield worked for SLED for nearly a year in the Piedmont office, and therefore agents in another part of the state are investigating, according to SLED.

A few days after the arrest, Chief Sonny Ledda told 7 News he would not be doing an internal investigation and that it did not require departmental discipline.

SLED’s investigation is not complete. How Cofield and Jeter knew each other is unkown at this time.

Jeter was arrested while out on bond for other charges from 2016.