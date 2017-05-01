Olympian challenges Upstate students to make healthy choices

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate school has been chosen for a special competition.

Olympian Kristi Castlin will visit Sara Collins Elementary in Greenville for a field day style event on Monday.

Castlin won the Bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She will lead students through track and field exercises.

May is Physical Fitness and Sports Month and students will be challenged to track their physical activity, fruit and vegetable servings and sleep over a two-week period.

School administrators say it’s a way for students to focus on healthy habits around state testing and before summer break.