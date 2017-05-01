Olympian visits Greenville County school to teach healthy habits

A partnership between Subway, USA Track and Field and schools is making it possible for students to learn healthy habits.

Students spent time with Manteo Mitchell. He competed in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games and worked with students on some of the same drills he worked on when he was younger.

Students get a free lunch provided to students by Subway as their fit for life challenge program is also kicked off.

During the month of May, which happens to be Physical Fitness & Sports month, the Subway “Fit for Life Challenge will have students track their physical activity, fruit & vegetable servings, and sleep for a two-week period.

Free tracking tools will be provided to Sara Collins Elementary School.

Organizers said this is great timing because of exams and summer break approaching.