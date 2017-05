DALLAS (WSPA) – Police say a Dallas Fire Rescue member has been shot and police are searching for a man who may be armed with a rifle, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that there is an active shooter situation.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017