Primary election Tuesday for seat vacated by Mulvaney

(WSPA)–Tuesday, some voters will go to the polls for the primary election to fill the 5th Congressional District seat in SC. It’s been empty since Mick Mulvaney left to become Budget Director for the Trump administration.

In our area, the district covers Cherokee and Union counties and parts of Spartanburg and Newberry counties as well.

The republicans on the primary ballot include Chad Connelly, Ray Craig, Sheri Few, Tom Mullikin, Ralph Norman, Tommy Pope and Kris Wampler.

There are three democrats in the primary including Alexis Frank, Les Murphy and Archie Parnell.

If no one gets a majority, there will be a run off May 16. The general election is June 20.

