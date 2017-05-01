SC deputies suspended for Snapchat video

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were suspended after they violated the office’s social media policy, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Lt. Kilgo says a video posted to Snapchat showed a uniformed deputy, who was on duty at the time, riding a moped around a parking lot off Highway 151 in Hartsville. The second deputy involved posted the video to Snapchat, Lt. Kilgo adds.

The posted video violated the DCSO’s social media policy, and the two deputies were suspended without pay for two days, Lt. Kilgo confirms.

The deputy’s names are not being released, says Lt. Kilgo, as the situation is considered a personnel matter.

