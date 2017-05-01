Search for missing pregnant 13-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who is 5 1/2 months pregnant.

Officers say they think Irma Orozco-Razo is with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jose Alcazar.

According to police, the girl got dropped off at the bus stop at Kennedy Middle School, but never went inside.

Investigators says they have two warrants out for Alcazar’s arrest.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous.

Crime

Man threatens ‘Don’t make me rape you’, says woman A woman says a man assaulted her in a motel room and told her “don’t make me rape you,” according to a report from the Union Co. Sheriff’s O…

Louisiana teachers accused of bullying elementary school student Deputies say one teacher threatened to fail students and not help them with classwork unless they bullied the student, while a teacher aide …

Mom shot 9 times with kids in car; suspect at large A Wisconsin mother is recovering after a man with a gun opened fire on her vehicle while she and her children were inside of it.

Woman put baby in duffel bag, put bag in trash, court records say A northeastern Montana woman abused a 13-month-old girl in her care, used methamphetamine while the child was unconscious and, when she stop…

Girlfriend’s on-air killing drives anchorman into politics The tipping point for Chris Hurst came last fall while reporting on a shooting at a rail car factory. When the camera turned off, he wept.