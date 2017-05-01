Search for missing pregnant 13-year-old girl

WJBF Published:
Irma Orozco-Razo (left) - Jose Alcazar (right)
Irma Orozco-Razo (left) - Jose Alcazar (right)

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who is 5 1/2 months pregnant.

Officers say they think Irma Orozco-Razo is with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jose Alcazar.

According to police, the girl got dropped off at the bus stop at Kennedy Middle School, but never went inside.

Investigators says they have two warrants out for Alcazar’s arrest.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous.

Crime

