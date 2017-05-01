Teen killed in crash was student at Emerald HS

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA-TV) – One teen died in a crash early Sunday morning, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Jamikus Fitzgerald Jackson, 16 of Greenwood.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on US-25, about 12 miles south of Greenville.

Troopers say a 19-year-old, from Greenwood, was driving with four other people in a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver was heading south, ran off the side of the road, and hit a tree which caused the SUV to flip over.

The victim was sitting in the third-row backseat when he was ejected during the crash. Troopers say that he was not wearing a seat belt.

One other passenger was injured and transported to the hospital.

Greenwood School District 50 released the following statement on Fitzgerald’s death.

“Jamikus was a student at Emerald High School. Greenwood School District 50 was shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic death of this student. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in their time of sadness.”