The best & worst day to fill up your gas tank

(WSPA) – A new study from gasbuddy.com has revealed the best time to buy gas.

They say filling up your car on Monday is the best for your wallet.

That’s because gas prices regularly fall on the first day of the work week.

Thursday is the worst day to buy.

They say it is statistically the most expensive day.

Gas Buddy says the entire country would spend an extra $1.1 billion by filling up on Thursday instead of Monday.

