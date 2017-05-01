Travelers Rest launches kindness campaign inspired by Netflix show



TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Travelers Rest launched a kindness campaign on Monday based on a Netflix show called “The Kindness Diaries.”

The show follows Leon Logothetis as he travels the world relying on the kindness of strangers to get food, shelter and gas.

Logothetis returns the favor by surprising strangers with his own acts of kindness.

Travelers Rest Police Captain Randy Fisher was inspired after watching the show.

Now the city has launched The Kindness Factor, a challenge to people in the Upstate to be kind to each other.

The website will allow people to share stories of kind acts they’ve received or done for others.

The city will also distribute kindness cards to pass along to others in hopes the goodwill will spread across the Upstate and even across the country.

Logothetis will speak at a free public event on Monday morning at the Travelers Rest Police Department. The event starts at 10 a.m.