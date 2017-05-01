Wendy’s begins testing delivery service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s has now started offering delivery service from restaurants across the Columbus area.

On Monday, Wendy’s announced a partnership with delivery service DoorDash. The service is being piloted at 135 restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas areas. The company says it plans to expand nationally within the year.

In a statement, Wendy’s said the restaurant industry has been shifting toward increased technology usage, including in-store kiosks and ordering ahead with mobile apps.

For a limited time, deliveries from Wendy’s will be free to customers. The promo code “TRYWENDYS” will also give you a discount of $5 on your first order of $20 or more.

