Wendy’s begins testing delivery service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s has now started offering delivery service from restaurants across the Columbus area.

On Monday, Wendy’s announced a partnership with delivery service DoorDash. The service is being piloted at 135 restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas areas. The company says it plans to expand nationally within the year.

In a statement, Wendy’s said the restaurant industry has been shifting toward increased technology usage, including in-store kiosks and ordering ahead with mobile apps.

For a limited time, deliveries from Wendy’s will be free to customers. The promo code “TRYWENDYS” will also give you a discount of $5 on your first order of $20 or more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Judge denies bond for Anderson County man accused of murder ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A judge denied bond for an Anderson County man accused of murder. Deputies say 31-year-old Zachary Powell sho…

76K attend Spring Fling in Spartanburg 76,000 people attended Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg this past weekend, according to the city.

Man in white van: ‘I’d love to rape you little girl’, says Union report Police say they are looking for a man in a white van that possibly tried to kidnap a female in Union.

“Sloppy” postage, pregnancy test lead to discovery of “Pink” bust suspects GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Investigators say pregnancy tests, handmade labels and a postage mishap led them to a Greenville pair that now …

Mom speaks out after son falls off Greenwood Co. school bus A Greenwood County elementary student fell from a moving school bus on the way home from school, and the whole thing was caught on camera. N…