Worker arrested for recording women, kids in restaurant bathroom, deputies say

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — A man has been arrested for allegedly recording women and children inside a Half Moon Bay restaurant’s restroom, according to San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities found a cellphone used to record people inside Jersey Joe’s Coastside, authorities said.

Deputies went to the restaurant at 40 Stone Pine Road at 6:15 p.m. and arrested 27-year-old Pedro Jeronimogonzalez, a part-time employee who had been working at the restaurant for about six months.

“I think we’re all in shock here,” Jersey Joe’s Coastside owner Don Godshall said. “We’re just devastated.”

The business is known as a family place where kids go after soccer practice, according to Godshall.

Police were called as soon as the discovery of the phone was made, he said.

Sheriff’s officials allege that the cellphone was placed in the restroom intentionally and belonged to Jeronimogonzalez.

Investigators allege the cellphone captured six people, two women and four children, on video. No other details about the case are being released yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeronimogonzalez was taken to the county jail. The allegations against him include disorderly conduct, child exploitation and wiretapping, according to the sheriff’s office.

