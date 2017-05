GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that could be drug related.

Police received a call that shots had been fired around 3 a.m. Tuesday. They say shell casings were found near the car wash at Pelham Commons Shopping Center.

One victim has been taken to the hospital. Police say the suspect was found on the porch of an apartment at Midtown Pelham Apartments and arrested.

Police say they believe the shooting is drug related.