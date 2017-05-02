3 bodies found inside Asheville apartment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside an Asheville apartment.

The discovery was made Monday at Aston Park Gardens off South French Broad Avenue.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the victims were found unresponsive. Medical personnel determined that all three were dead, according to police.

Investigators spent hours gathering information as residents of the apartment complex looked on.

Vivian Fowler said she’s lived there several years and has seen large numbers of police officers respond to incidents in the past, but nothing like Monday’s law enforcement presence.

Investigators have not said how the victims died. They were working Monday night to identify the victims and notify their families.